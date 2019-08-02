Sonakshi Sinha appreciated Vicky Donar actor Ayushmann Khurrana for doing films which are related to sex. The actor has also joined Ayushmann after her latest movie Khandaani Shafakhana release which talks about sex and sex life. Sonakshi thinks movies like Vicky Donar, Shubh Mangal Savadhan, Badhai Ho are important for the entertainment industry as they educate people and encourages them to talk about sex-related issues openly.

Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah starrer Khandaani Shafakhana was released today at the silver screens. The comedy-drama talks about sex and sex life and Sonakshi is seen playing the role of Babita Baby who runs a fertility clinic. In the past, the entertainment industry has seen two similar movies titled Vicky Donar and Shubh Mangal Savadhan which focuses on issues related to sex.

After the success of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Vicky Donar and Shubh Mangal Savadhan, filmmakers are interested in making movies showcasing sex issues. Movies like these educate and encourage people about sex openly and remove sex from the list of taboo.

In an interview, Khandaani Shafakhana actor Sonakshi said movies like these should be made as apart from the entertainment they tend to educate you. Thanks to Ayushmann Khurranna who decided to sign movies with such different scripts. She’s happy to be part of such a movie. Topics like sex are not a taboo anymore and fans are open to watching such movies in Bollywood.

As per reports, Ayushmann Khurrana has been titled as the flag bearer of sex-related films and he thinks its a huge compliment for him. According to him, people should talk about sex openly and sex education should not be given by friends but parents. Bollywood industry is adapting changes with the new scripts and the change is for good.

Meanwhile, Khandaani Shafakhana was released at the box office today and the movie has got mixed reviews so far. Film critics have given the film 3 out of 5 stars. The film also features Fukrey series actor Varun Sharma.

