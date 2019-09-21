Sonakshi Sinha tried to shut down the trolls with a sassy reply but it turned out to be a new agenda for the social media lovers as they came out with even better memes after her reply.

Sonakshi Sinha gets trolled for not knowing the answer to the basic question from Ramayana. She came to Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 to grace the hot seat but unfortunately, she became the topic for creating memes. Since last night Sonakshi Sinha is badly trolled on twitter and trending like hell.

Now she slammed all the trolls and said that all the awake trolls make more trolls on her because she does not even remember Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty, Merchant of Venice, Periodic Table and Pythagoras theorem. She added that if people do not have any other work then make memes on all of them, she loves memes.

Well, it proved to be an even better opportunity for the memes. After Sonakshi tweeted, social media users took no time to revert her back with even better memes on it. The retweets on her confession are not going to take hold, as it is increasing every second.

To bahan KBC pe kyu aati thi…apni insult karane….wahi rahna tha apne bollywood me…jaha duniya jahan se bekhabar log rahte hai jaise Sonam Kapoor 😂 — Karuna tyagi (@i_am_karuna) September 21, 2019

🤧 pic.twitter.com/zskMZkeAl0 — P R I N C E 🇮🇳 (@iPrince55) September 21, 2019

Well after this bad counter the trolling rate for Sonakshi Sinha was even increased on twitter, now people are not even taking the support of memes to troll her they feel free to comment on her. People are now dragging other actresses who have been trolled earlier for their low IQ.

Now dont justify your inability and your dumbness to even you need to remember such Q. The girl whose house name is Ramayan come on, Pythagoras is different aspect and this Simple Q. is completely different. You love memes We love to see dumbness of this height. #YoSonakshiSoDumb — Akash Shrivastava(PhD, Data Clustering) (@akashlinux) September 21, 2019

Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, and others have also become part of memes. People are asking Sonakshi Sinha that why did she even went to KBC, she should stay in the Bollyworld world where people like of low IQ lives like Sonam Kapoor. One of the social media users said that she should should not justify her things now, Ramayana question is not about education and has no reference with Pythagoras theorem, it is something that even 5-year-old kid knows.

Well, there is no doubt that people are too much creativity when it comes to creating memes. One there are so many memes attached in the article which will leave you to laugh out loud. One of the fans said that thank God they didn’t reply that Sanjivini Booti was delivered by Zomato.

