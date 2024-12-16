Sonakshi Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna For Blaming Shatrughan Sinha For Lack of Her Ramayana Knowledge: You Have Forgotten Some Of The Lessons…’

Mukesh Khanna recently took aim at Sonakshi Sinha for failing to answer a Ramayana-related question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, blaming her father, Shatrughan Sinha, for her lack of knowledge. In a fiery Instagram response, Sonakshi slammed Khanna for revisiting the incident and criticized his remarks on her upbringing.

In a recent interview, actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for his role as Shaktimaan, criticized Sonakshi Sinha for her inability to answer a question about the Ramayana on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. Khanna, while speaking with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, blamed Sonakshi’s father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, for her lack of knowledge.

‘It’s her father’s fault’

Khanna discussed the need to revive his character, Shaktimaan, for the current generation, stating, “I think kids today need the guidance of Shaktimaan more than the kids of the 1970s. Today’s kids are being sidetracked by the internet. They roam around with girlfriends and boyfriends, and eventually, they won’t even remember their grandparents’ names.” He continued, referring to a specific incident, “One girl couldn’t even answer for whom God Hanuman brought the Sanjeevani booti.”

When Kannan pressed him on whether he was referring to Sonakshi, Khanna confirmed, saying, “Yes, and this happened despite her being the daughter of Shatrughan Sinha. Her brothers’ names are Luv and Kush. People were angry that Sonakshi didn’t know this, but I would say it’s not her fault—it’s her father’s fault. Why didn’t they teach their children this? Why did they become so modern? If I were Shaktimaan today, I would make kids sit down and teach them about Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma.”

Sonakshi Sinha slams Mukesh Khanna

In response to Khanna’s statements, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram stories on Monday night to express her displeasure. The actress addressed Khanna directly, writing, “Dear Sir Mukesh Khanna Ji, I recently read a statement you made saying that it’s my father’s fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back. Firstly, let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious.”

She went on to explain the human tendency to blank out, saying, “Yes, I may have blanked out that day, a human tendency, and forgotten who the Sanjeevani booti was brought for, but clearly you have also forgotten some of the lessons of forgive and forget taught by Lord Ram himself.”

Sonakshi Sinha reminds Mukesh Khanna of Lord Ram’s forgiving nature

Sonakshi reminded Khanna of Lord Ram’s forgiving nature, stating, “If Lord Ram can forgive Manthara, if he can forgive Kaikeyi, if he can even forgive Ravana after the great battle was done, surely you can let go of this extremely small thing in comparison… not that I need your forgiveness.”

She concluded her message, saying, “Not that I need your forgiveness. But yes, I definitely need you to forget and stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family.”

Sonakshi ended her note by addressing Khanna’s comments on her upbringing, saying, “And lastly, the next time you decide to say anything about the values my father has instilled in me…please remember, it’s because of those values that I have only said what I said, very respectfully, after you decided to make some distasteful statements about my upbringing. I wish you well, thanks and regards, Sonakshi Sinha.”

