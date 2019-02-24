An event organiser company has recently filed a case against Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, for not appearing in an event in Delhi on September 2018. The makers of the show requested the actor and even paid Rs 37 lakhs to her but still, she denied at the last moment. Due to which the event organiser bore losses.

Recently, it has been reported that Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has fallen into legal trouble. Reports say that the actor promised to perform at a show in September 2018 in Delhi but unfortunately she didn’t make it to the show so the makers of the show finalised to report the case against the actor. On November 24, 2018, the complainant Pramod Sharma, who is the owner of an Indian Fashion and Beauty Award in Moradabad said that Sonakshi Sinha was paid Rs 37 lakhs to perform in the show because of which the company has to bear losses. He further quoted that he also paid an extra Rs 9 lakh to the actor for her travel and accommodation.

The case is filed against Sonakshi and three people from Moradabad. The complainant further said that he requested the actor to perform but she denied to perform at the last moment. The reports further said that the audience was very much excited but somehow disappointed. The actor and her legal team have till now not responded to the case. Talking about the professional front, the actor will be next seen in the movie Dabangg 3 with her costar Salman Khan. The reports say that the movie shall go on floors in April 2019. Sometime back the actor was also seen spreading her hotness in Total Dhamaal’s song Mungda and performed brilliantly.

