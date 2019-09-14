Sonakshi Sinha Mission Mangal: The film based on Mission to Mars, Mission Mangal is acquiring positive responses from all across the nation. Sonakshi Sinha expressed her happiness and thanked her fans for loving her as Eka Gandhi, she even thanked the entire team for doing commendable work.

Sonakshi Sinha Mission Mangal: The film Mission Mangal, based on India’s 2013 Mission to Mars has been lauded by all around the nation after its release. The movie till now has crossed Rs 200 crore mark in India and with that, Mission Mangal star cast is thrilled with the success of the film and can’t keep calm as their film became one of the blockbusters of the year.

While director Jagan Shakti’s film is garnering love all around the nation, the Mission Mangal star cast is busy thanking their fans for making the film hit, recently Sonakshi Sinha who played Eka Gandhi character in the film expressed her happiness on social media and wrote: The role she played as Eka Gandhi will remain special to her, as she represented Self made modern Indian women.

Sonakshi in her post also told that the success reason for the film is the patriotic spirit in it which what went into the favour. In her, another tweet she thanked her entire team for the great teamwork as their film has crossed Rs 200 crore mark, Sonakshi even thanked ISRO in her post.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha is riding high as she has lot many big-budget films in her kitty, like Anurag Basu’s Next, Dabangg 3, Circus Kishore Kumar Biopic (1969) and Amrita Pritam Biopic. The diva debited in 2010 with the film Dabangg opposite to Salam Khan and won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The diva is currently busy with the Dabangg 3 shooting, after that she will head for her another upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India. No doubt the diva with her hard work has carved her own space in Bollywood.

