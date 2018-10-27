Sonakshi Sinha is a charmer and every time she posts a picture on Instagram her charm gradually multiplies. She has undoubtedly a crazy fan following and her fans love her the way she carries herself. The Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi actor recently posted a new picture on her Instagram handle that has been taking away the hearts of her fans

Donning an overall black dress, it is just hard to take our eyes off the beauty. She looks sultry and her graceful. The way she is posing to the camera highlights the self-confidence she has for herself and is totally killing with it. Recently, the actor was seen debutant Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash in Mumbai.

Besides this, the Dabangg girl has a series of films lined up for her in future. She will soon start working in Karan Johar’s Kalank along with Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Besides this, the actor is soon to romance with Saif Ali Khan in Anurag Kashyap next film that is yet to be announced.

