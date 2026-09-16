‘Maine Nahi Kiya Hai Ye’: Sonakshi Sinha Reacts As Injured Zaheer Iqbal Arrives With Stick For Ganpati Darshan — Watch Viral Video

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal visited the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration together; however, the interaction that they had with the paparazzi was what really caught everyone’s eye on social media. While Zaheer was seen arriving with a walking stick, it was Sonakshi’s reaction to the question asked by the paparazzi regarding his leg that became the viral moment from the video.

In the video, one could see Zaheer using a stick to walk along with Sonakshi to pay their respects to the Lord. The actor seemed to have an issue with his legs, although there were no further details in the video about the same. As they entered, the paparazzi asked them something regarding Zaheer’s leg. To which Sonakshi responded with a smile, “Maine nahi kiya hai ye”.

गणेश महोत्सव पर सोनाक्षी और जहीर का ये वीडियो बहुत वायरल है। जहीर के पैर में कुछ प्रॉब्लम है,इसलिए स्टिक लेकर चल रहे है। पेपराजी इशारा करते है पैर की तरफ, सोनाक्षी बोलती है

मैने नहीं किया है ये। लोगों को लगता है,की ऐसा तो नहीं किसी बात पर झगड़ा हो गया हो और पत्नी ने कूट दिया… pic.twitter.com/w3WtwnKRDL — Santoshi Pal (@kumarisant87413) September 16, 2026







The candid exchange was captured on camera and has since been widely shared online.

Why Was Zaheer Iqbal Walking With A Stick?

During the celebration of Ganpati, Zaheer Iqbal could be seen with a stick, walking around. In the video, Zaheer is found leaning on the stick as he walks beside Sonakshi Sinha. The video does not show exactly what transpired to make Zaheer use a stick since there is no explanation of the problem he faced with his leg.

Sonakshi’s response came after the paparazzi drew attention to Zaheer’s leg, with the actress jokingly clarifying, “Maine nahi kiya hai ye.”

What Did Sonakshi Sinha Say About Zaheer Iqbal’s Leg?

The instant when the paparazzi focused on the leg of Zaheer, Sonakshi Sinha remarked, “Maine nahi kiya hai ye.” This sudden retort was soon the centre of discussion in the video. Instead of making the situation a matter of importance, Sonakshi seemed to react casually and then moved ahead with Zaheer.

Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal At Ganpati Celebrations

Sonakshi and Zaheer have often been seen together at various events after tying the knot. Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot in the month of June 2024 after dating for many years. Another public appearance that was highlighted by fans of the duo was when they came to celebrate Ganpati with each other.

Use of the walking stick by Zaheer came into focus during this public appearance, but nothing was said regarding its usage by the duo in the viral video clip.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Viral ‘Maine Nahi Kiya Hai Ye’ Moment

The line “Maine nahi kiya hai ye” quickly became the most discussed part of the video. Sonakshi’s spontaneous reply came as paparazzi focused on Zaheer’s leg and the stick he was using to walk. The short interaction has since been shared across social media, with fans and followers reacting to the couple’s candid moment during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

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