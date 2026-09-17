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Home > Entertainment News > Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Turn Off Comments On Ganpati Video Amid Past Trolling; Here’s What Shatrughan Sinha Said

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Turn Off Comments On Ganpati Video Amid Past Trolling; Here’s What Shatrughan Sinha Said

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently shared a glimpse of their Ganpati celebrations at Arpita Khan’s home. The couple switched off comments on the post, years after their 2024 interfaith wedding faced criticism online.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Turn Off Comments On Ganpati Video Amid Past Trolling; Here’s What Shatrughan Sinha Said

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 15:26 IST

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have once again given a glimpse into the way they celebrate festivals together. The couple recently shared a video from Ganpati celebrations at Arpita Khan’s home, where they were seen performing Ganesh aarti together. The video features the decorated Ganpati idol before showing Sonakshi and Zaheer taking part in the aarti. Salman Khan and other members of his family can also be seen in the background during the celebrations. The couple shared the video jointly but chose to keep the comments section switched off.

The decision comes against the backdrop of the online trolling they faced after their interfaith wedding in 2024.

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Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal’s Ganpati Celebration

The latest video offers a glimpse into the couple’s participation in Ganesh festivities, with both Sonakshi and Zaheer joining the aarti at Arpita Khan’s residence. Their approach to celebrating each other’s traditions is not new. Sonakshi has previously spoken about how religion was never treated as a barrier in their relationship.

In a 2025 conversation with Hauterrfly, she said, “We appreciate each other’s cultures. They follow certain traditions at their house; I follow certain traditions at my house. He comes and sits in my Diwali puja. I go and sit in their niyaaz, and that’s all that matters.”

Sonakshi And Zaheer Chose Special Marriage Act

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23, 2024, after being in a relationship for several years. Their marriage was registered under the Special Marriage Act, allowing them to marry without either person having to convert. Sonakshi later said they never discussed changing religions.

The wedding attracted considerable attention because of the couple’s different religious backgrounds, with trolling and speculation continuing on social media around the time of their marriage. However, Sonakshi has consistently maintained that mutual respect for their respective cultures matters more to them.

What Did Shatrughan Sinha Say About Sonakshi’s Marriage?

Sonakshi’s father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, has also publicly backed the couple. Speaking to News18 in March 2026, he described Sonakshi and Zaheer as “made for each other” and said the family was happy with their marriage. He also stressed that both were adults who had made their own decision.

He further said, “Hume unka saath dena chahiye. Wholeheartedly, chattaan ki tarah unke saath hoon.” For Sonakshi and Zaheer, their latest Ganpati appearance adds another public glimpse into a marriage where, as the actress has previously put it, respecting each other’s traditions is what matters.

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Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Turn Off Comments On Ganpati Video Amid Past Trolling; Here’s What Shatrughan Sinha Said
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Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Turn Off Comments On Ganpati Video Amid Past Trolling; Here’s What Shatrughan Sinha Said

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Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Turn Off Comments On Ganpati Video Amid Past Trolling; Here’s What Shatrughan Sinha Said

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Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Turn Off Comments On Ganpati Video Amid Past Trolling; Here’s What Shatrughan Sinha Said
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Turn Off Comments On Ganpati Video Amid Past Trolling; Here’s What Shatrughan Sinha Said
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Turn Off Comments On Ganpati Video Amid Past Trolling; Here’s What Shatrughan Sinha Said
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Turn Off Comments On Ganpati Video Amid Past Trolling; Here’s What Shatrughan Sinha Said
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Turn Off Comments On Ganpati Video Amid Past Trolling; Here’s What Shatrughan Sinha Said

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