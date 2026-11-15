Sonakshi Sinha’s Morphed Photos Case: Man Arrested In Delhi Released By Mumbai Court, Here’s Why

Sonakshi Sinha’s Morphed Photos Case: A Mumbai court has ordered the release of a Delhi-based man arrested in connection with the alleged circulation of objectionable morphed photographs of actress Sonakshi Sinha on social media. The court flagged procedural lapses in the police action, observing that the accused had been brought from Delhi to Mumbai without following the mandatory legal process.

The accused, identified as Aryan Deepak Jain, was arrested on November 14 at around 10:11 am from the Jagatpuri Police Station area in Delhi’s Shahdara. He was subsequently brought to Mumbai and produced before a magistrate at the Bandra court. The police had sought three days of custody to investigate the alleged creation and circulation of the photographs, but the court ordered his release.

What Is The Sonakshi Sinha Morphed Photos Case?

According to reports, Sonakshi approached the Bandra Police after allegedly discovering objectionable morphed photographs of herself being circulated on social media. Following her complaint, the police registered a case on November 13 and began investigating the alleged circulation of the digitally altered images.

The investigation led the police to Jain, who was arrested in Delhi the following day. The police wanted to examine the electronic device or medium allegedly used to create the morphed photographs and sought his custody for further questioning. However, the arrest itself became the focus of the court hearing after the defence questioned whether the police had followed the required legal procedure while bringing him from Delhi to Mumbai.

Why Did Mumbai Court Order The Accused’s Release?

During the hearing, the magistrate observed that Jain had not been produced before the nearest magistrate in Delhi before being brought to Mumbai. Instead, the police had directly produced him before the Bandra court. The court questioned why the prescribed procedure had not been followed and noted that the investigating agency had failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the lapse.

“Thus, it appears that the police have directly brought the accused from Delhi before this Court without following the procedure of production before the nearest Magistrate,” the magistrate observed, according to an India Today report.

The defence lawyers, Aman Shahi, Prashant Trivedi and Aditya Jain, also opposed the police custody request. They argued that their client had not been served the required notice or properly informed of the grounds for his arrest. They further questioned the decision to bring him from Delhi to Mumbai without first producing him before a local magistrate.

The defence maintained that Jain had committed no offence and challenged the applicability of the legal provisions invoked in the case. These were arguments presented by the accused’s lawyers and not findings on the underlying allegations.

Court Flags Non-Compliance With BNSS Section 35

The magistrate also raised concerns about compliance with Section 35(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which lays down safeguards governing arrests in cases involving offences punishable with imprisonment of up to seven years.

The court noted that the investigating officer was required to record reasons establishing why an arrest was necessary. However, the available record did not show satisfactory compliance with this requirement.

“Therefore, the investigating officer was required to comply with the safeguards under Section 35(1)(b) of the BNSS, including recording the reasons showing the necessity of arrest. The record does not disclose satisfactory compliance with the said requirement,” the court observed.

The magistrate also made it clear that the need for further investigation alone could not justify arrest and detention without following the prescribed legal safeguards.

“The mere requirement of further investigation cannot, by itself, justify arrest and detention without following the statutory safeguards,” the court said.

The court subsequently rejected the police’s request for three days of custody and ordered Jain’s release.

Does The Court’s Order Mean The Sonakshi Sinha Case Is Over?

No. The court’s order concerns the legality of the arrest and the procedure followed by the police. It does not amount to a final decision on the allegations involving the morphed photographs. The release of the accused does not establish that the complaint is false or that the investigation has ended. The police can continue examining the alleged circulation of the photographs in accordance with the applicable legal procedure.

For now, the court has granted Jain relief over the manner of his arrest, while the allegations that prompted Sonakshi’s complaint remain a separate matter for investigation.

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