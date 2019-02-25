Sonakshi Sinha's team dismisses fraud accusation: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha along with four others was allegedly accused of cheating and fraud by an event manager called Pramod Sharma in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. However, the actress has dismissed all allegations and has said that she will take legal action against Sharma.

A police complaint was filed against Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and four others on Sunday—February 24 by an event organiser from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh named Pramod Sharma who has accused the Indian film actress of fraud and cheating. However, Sonakshi Sinha’s team has responded to the controversy and issued an official statement saying that as the even company failed to make the prior payment as finalised despite repeated reminders, Sonakshi could not help but leave for Mumbai. Sonakshi’s team further said that ever since that day they have been trying to reach the organisers in order to come to a mutual understanding.

They further said that if the event company does not take back their accusations, Sonakshi’s team will be forced to take legal action. They further requested the media not to let anyone misuse this platform before checking facts and not let anyone spread false news.

In the complaint filed by the event organiser, he stated that he had paid Rs 24 lakh to a company to call Sonakshi Sinha for a prize distribution ceremony but after she did not turn up for the event, he had to file a complaint of cheating and fraud against the actress and four others.

He further stated that even after officially confirming about her presence, Sonakshi Sinha, along with three others—Malvika Punjabi, Edgar Sakaria, Abhishek Sinha and Malvika Dhumil Thakkar did not show up at the event.

