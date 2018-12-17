Jannat star Sonal Chauhan took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest hot photo. She simply slayed like a dive in her about last night photo that was posted today i.e. December 17. Well, her 2 million fans definitely got a perfect Monday treat from the lady who was last seen in Jack $ Dil.

Jannat star Sonal Chauhan never misses a chanceto make her fans say ohh la la when it comes to sexy photos and adorable videos. The gorgeous lady who was last seen in Jack & Dil starring Amit Sadh, Arbaaz Khan and Evelyn Sharma, will next be seen in Radhika Apte and Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Legend The Terror. The stunning lady who came to limelight after her first Bollywood film release, is not only an actor but is also a model and singer.

Recently, the Paltan star took to her official Instagram handle to share her about last night photo on social media. Treating her 2 million fans with a super hot picture, Chauhan’s latest Instagram post has garnered over 31,103 likes on photo-sharing app. In a satin backless white coloured top with a bow as its neck design, Chauhan simply slayed her look like a diva. Well, that sea blue skirt with a dropping silver earring and bangle, Sonal Chauhans expression with subtle make-up is complimenting her look.

If you missed her latest picture which was uploaded today i.e. December 17, here’s the sneak peek to it:

Recently, Sonal Chauhan was noted talking about her Phuket vacay. The lady in an interview said that she was in love with everything that was connected to beach. Infact the lady even overdosed on coconut water and pineapple. She took to her official Instagram handle to share her super hot Phuket pictures which actually was her business trip which she turned in a vacation. Take a look at the her sexy photos from beach.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More