Model turned actor Sonal Chauhan rules on the hearts of million hearts with her outstanding acting skills, breathtaking looks and mesmerising persona. After emerging as the first Indian to claim the title of Miss World Tourism, Sonal made her appearance on the big screen in Himesh Reshamiya’s hit song Aap Ka Suroor. Interestingly, the diva had bagged her first Bollywood film Jannat opposite Emraan Hashmi all by a beautiful coincidence. Kunal Deshmukh, the director of Jannat saw Sonal at a restaurant in Mumbai, asked for her contact number and within a week Sonal started shooting for the upcoming film.

After the success of Jannat, Sonal featured in Bollywood films like Bbuddah..Hoga Terra Baap and 3G. Among the Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films, Sonal made her appearance in Rainbow, Cheluveye Ninne Nodalu, Pandaga Chesko, Sher, Size Zero, Inji Iduppazhagi and Dictator. Apart from acting, Sonal has also given her voice to the song ‘Kaise Bataoon’ from 3G and has also featured in a single opposite Arjun Kanugo in Fursat. With more than 1 million on her Instagram account, Sonal sets the temperatures soaring with her super hot and sexy photos.

Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Sonal Chauhan:

Sonal Chauhan looks too hot to handle in her all black avatar.
Sonal Chauhan mesmerises her fans with her with her simplicity.
Oh-so-sexy Sonal Chauhan carries off her casual look with absolute perfection.
Sun kissed Sonal Chauhan turns up the temperatures in her super hot avatar.
Sonal Chauhan steals million hearts in her latest photoshoot.
Sonal Chauhan flaunts her sexy collar bones in a sizzling photoshoot.
Sonal Chauhan leaves her fans stunned with his sultry look.
Sonal Chauhan captivates her fans with her mesmerising eyes.
Sonal Chauhan strikes a pose at an exotic location.
Sonal Chauhan makes a style statement in her casual yet edgy look.
Sonal Chauhan looks absolute perfection in this photo. Do you agree?
Sonal Chauhan brings back the retro vibes in a pristine white dress.
Gorgeous Sonal Chauhan looks too hot to handle in a black and white photo.
Sonal Chauhan strikes a hot and sexy pose in an off shoulder top and leather skirt.

Double trouble 😈👿 Photo credits- @himanirchauhan 💕

🍩🍦🍩🍪☕️

Tables are turning !!! Shot by @farrokhchothia

Hello September 🖤

💚🖤💚🖤

About last night. In @thelojaboutique , styled by @d_devraj ❤️🖤

A girl and her bed on Sundays are an endless affair 💕💕

Just because …..

