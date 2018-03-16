Model turned actor Sonal Chauhan rules on the hearts of million hearts with her outstanding acting skills, breathtaking looks and mesmerising persona. After emerging as the first Indian to claim the title of Miss World Tourism, Sonal made her appearance on the big screen in Himesh Reshamiya’s hit song Aap Ka Suroor. Interestingly, the diva had bagged her first Bollywood film Jannat opposite Emraan Hashmi all by a beautiful coincidence. Kunal Deshmukh, the director of Jannat saw Sonal at a restaurant in Mumbai, asked for her contact number and within a week Sonal started shooting for the upcoming film.
After the success of Jannat, Sonal featured in Bollywood films like Bbuddah..Hoga Terra Baap and 3G. Among the Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films, Sonal made her appearance in Rainbow, Cheluveye Ninne Nodalu, Pandaga Chesko, Sher, Size Zero, Inji Iduppazhagi and Dictator. Apart from acting, Sonal has also given her voice to the song ‘Kaise Bataoon’ from 3G and has also featured in a single opposite Arjun Kanugo in Fursat. With more than 1 million on her Instagram account, Sonal sets the temperatures soaring with her super hot and sexy photos.
Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Sonal Chauhan:
Also Read: Mira Rajput Kapoor photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Mira Rajput Kapoor