Sonalee Kulkarni was born in Pune. She has done graduation in Mass Communication and Journalism.The sexy Sonalee Kulkarni faced the camera for the first time in the FTII Pune doing a small role in a documentary project.Then her journey begun when she started to get offers for daily soaps.She slowly moved to the movie industry where she was offered with her first movie. Her movies got hit at the Marathi box office and whereas her Lavani dance in the song “Apsara” was well received by the audiences all over the world. The beautiful and versatile actress got nominated for many awards for her dance and acting. She was offered the lead role in Kedar Shinde’s Bakula Namdev Ghotale. She received the award for the best actress at the Zee Gaurav for her movie.
After the success in the Marathi movie Industry, Sonalee Kulkarni entered into the Bollywood.She was seen in the adult comedy movie “Grand Masti” where she played the role of the wife of the leading actor Ritesh Deshmukh. She also did the cameo role in the super hit movie “Singham”.Soon she will be seen in her new Marathi movie “Humpi” which she is now shooting in South India.
Here I am with #pride & #honour showcasing the rich and beautiful culture of #Maharashtra performing for the Hon’ble PM @narendramodi CM @devendra_fadnavis and all the dignitaries at #MagneticMaharashtra Convergence 2018” Global Investors Summit In #Mumbai #makeup by @shindegirish8 #hair by @vicharemeghna outfit by @abhijitrthakur3699 pic courtesy @nikitadsule