Sonalee Kulkarni is an Indian actress mainly seen in Marathi and Bollywood movies.She is also a popular face in the modelling industry. She started her acting career in the movie' Bakula Namdeo Ghotale'. She gained popularity after being featured in the Marathi song "Apsara Aali" in which she performed the Lavani dance which got super hit all over India. She has got a very beautiful grey coloured eyes. Soon she will be seen in the movie "Humpi ". Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Sonalee Kulkarni.

Sonalee Kulkarni was born in Pune. She has done graduation in Mass Communication and Journalism.The sexy Sonalee Kulkarni faced the camera for the first time in the FTII Pune doing a small role in a documentary project.Then her journey begun when she started to get offers for daily soaps.She slowly moved to the movie industry where she was offered with her first movie. Her movies got hit at the Marathi box office and whereas her Lavani dance in the song “Apsara” was well received by the audiences all over the world. The beautiful and versatile actress got nominated for many awards for her dance and acting. She was offered the lead role in Kedar Shinde’s Bakula Namdev Ghotale. She received the award for the best actress at the Zee Gaurav for her movie.

After the success in the Marathi movie Industry, Sonalee Kulkarni entered into the Bollywood.She was seen in the adult comedy movie “Grand Masti” where she played the role of the wife of the leading actor Ritesh Deshmukh. She also did the cameo role in the super hit movie “Singham”.Soon she will be seen in her new Marathi movie “Humpi” which she is now shooting in South India.

