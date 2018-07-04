Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer, the actor wrote on her Instagram and Twitter handle on Wednesday. Sonali, who has been judging Zee TV's popular reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz since 2013, has been now replaced by Jolly LLB 2 actor Huma Qureshi which indicates that Sonali had already quit the show because of her unfortunate disease and therefore Huma Qureshi came on board.

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer which has unfortunately metastasised. The actor shared the news with her fans on Wednesday morning as she shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram and Twitter account. She is currently undergoing treatment in New York and al her fans have been wishing Sonali a speedy recovery. Sonali, who has been judging Zee TV’s popular reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz since 2013, has been now replaced by Jolly LLB 2 actor Huma Qureshi which indicates that Sonali had already quit the show because of her unfortunate disease and therefore Huma Qureshi came on board.

The show is about little kids showcasing their acting talent. Sonali had been judging the show since 2013 along with Vivek Oberoi and this was the third season where Sonali was going to be one of the judges but she quit the show.

#IndiasBestDramebaaz Season 3 premieres tonight and @vivekoberoi, @OmungKumar and I have had the best time! Can't wait for you all to watch the super talented kids tonight at 9 pm on @ZeeTV! pic.twitter.com/LU9wiAQvSm — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) June 30, 2018

According to earlier reports it was stated that Sonali had quit India’s Best Dramebaaz due to personal reasons and therefore Huma Qureshi was roped in. However, now that Sonali has spoken about her disease, it is being anticipated that she left the show because of her disease.

Apart from several Bollywood films such as Aag, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Zakhm, Duplicate, Sonali has also featured in Telugu, Tamil, Marathi and Kannada movies.

As soon as Sonali shared the disheartening news, her fans on social media started wishing for her speedy recovery. They have been showering their love and blessings on the actress and are asking her to fight the battle and comeback as a winner.

Sonali, who was last seen in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobara is married to filmmaker Goldie Bahl and has a son. We wish that she gets well soon and fights this tough phase. One of the most stunning actresses, she has fans across the globe.

