In a shocking statement, Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has revealed that the actor has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastised. As soon as the news broke, Twitterati took to their social media profile to express their shock and disbelief. Reacting to the saddening news, Twitterati wished her strength to fight the battle and get well soon. In her official statement, Sonali has stated that a niggling pain led to some tests, which led to the unexpected diagnosis.

The actor is currently undergoing treatment for same in New York. Thanking her family and close friends for their endless support, Sonali added that she is taking this battle head-on, knowing that she has their strength behind her.

Earlier this week, Huma Qureshi had stepped in to judge the show India’s Biggest Dramebaaz after Sonali Bendre made an exit from the show due to an unforeseen personal situation.

Here’s how Twitterati is reacting to the shocking news: 

