Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, on June 4, sent shock waves across the country as she revealed that the actor is suffering from high-grade cancer that has metastasised. Expressing shock and disbelief, Twitterati sent out their best wishes to the actor and wished her strength and courage to fight cancer. Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York.

In a shocking statement, Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has revealed that the actor has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastised. As soon as the news broke, Twitterati took to their social media profile to express their shock and disbelief. Reacting to the saddening news, Twitterati wished her strength to fight the battle and get well soon. In her official statement, Sonali has stated that a niggling pain led to some tests, which led to the unexpected diagnosis.

The actor is currently undergoing treatment for same in New York. Thanking her family and close friends for their endless support, Sonali added that she is taking this battle head-on, knowing that she has their strength behind her.

Earlier this week, Huma Qureshi had stepped in to judge the show India’s Biggest Dramebaaz after Sonali Bendre made an exit from the show due to an unforeseen personal situation.

Also Read: Sonali Bendre diagnosed with cancer, being treated in New York

Here’s how Twitterati is reacting to the shocking news:

More Power, More Strength , More prayers.. Big HUG Sonali … You will be back soonest… Prayers to GOD ! #SonaliBendre #RjAlok https://t.co/PvVCq3YaDX — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) July 4, 2018

Sonali Bendre too. NOOOOOOO what is even happening here? 😭 — richa singh (@richa_singh) July 4, 2018

Get well soon Sonali you have been my dream queen in the prime still remember your face and smiles love u get well soon. rather pls get well soon for us smiles and Love.#SonaliBendre — Pankaj Acharya. (@PankajA57870704) July 4, 2018

#sonalibendre More power and love to u ! — Himanshu Ahuja (@ahujahimz) July 4, 2018

Every person will be tested his strength once in a lifetime. It’s your turn now. Fight hard and be back stronger. Speedy recovery. #SonaliBendre — bhuvana naidu (@naidu_bhuvana) July 4, 2018

Sonali Bendre diagnosed with cancer. Nothing other than strength and wishes to fight this and come out strong. — Karishma Singh (@karishmasingh22) July 4, 2018

Feeling sad for #SonaliBendre .. though I dint follow her before , in just two episodes ..really fell in love with her aura .. wishing her speedy recovery and the strength to come out as a winner ❤️#IndiasBestDramebaaz — Miracle~•❤️ (@ShanTannu_love) July 4, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More