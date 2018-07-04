Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has extended his heartfelt wishes to Hum Saath Saath Hai actor Sonali Bendre after she revealed that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has been metastasised. Extending his warm wishes to the actor, Karan wished her Godspeed, love and strength. He further called the actor a true fighter and a solid soul.

After Hum Saath Saath Hai actor Sonali Bendre, on July 4, revealed that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has been metastised and is currently undergoing treatment for the same in New York, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar extended his warm wishes on Twitter. In his tweet, Karan wrote that he wishes godspeed, love and strength to her and called her a true fighter and a solid soul. Workwise, the duo has previously worked together in Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Kal Ho Na Ho.

Godspeed ,love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/fvUOpD9ubW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 4, 2018

Along with Karan Johar, Bollywood actors Ileana D’Cruz, Patralekhaa, Shruti Haasan and Rajkummar Rao wished for her speedy recovery. In her statement, Sonali stated that a niggling pain led to some tests, which revealed that she is suffering from high-grade cancer. Speaking about how her family and close friends have stood by her side in this difficult time, Sonali stated that they provided her with the best support system that anyone can ask for. She added that she is very blessed and thankful to each of them.

Sending you strength and love! ♥️ — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) July 4, 2018

Sonali Ma’am wishing you a speedy recovery. Praying for you and your family! — Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) July 4, 2018

Wishing you a speedy recovery ma’am. Sending you all my love and prayers. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) July 4, 2018

Sending you love and prayers — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) July 4, 2018

As the diva undergoes treatment for the same in New York, Sonali stated that the only way to tackle the cancer is to take swift and immediate action. She added that she remains optimistic and is determined to fight it through at every step of the way. Earlier this week, Sonali Bendre stepped down as the judge of Zee TV’s reality show titled India’s Best Dramebaaz due to an unforeseen personal reason.

Known for her spectacular performances in films like Diljale, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Sarfarosh, Zakhm and Kal Ho Na Ho, Sonali Bendre is undoubtedly one of the most graceful and talented actors of Bollywood.

