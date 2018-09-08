Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, who is currently undergoing treatment for Cancer in New York, has found her biggest support in her close friends. On September 8th, Sonali's close friend and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan shared a heartwarming selfie of the girl gang in which they all look absolutely gorgeous and full of positivity.

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has time and again proved that she is a true fighter! As the diva battles cancer in New York, she has found biggest support in her family and close friends, one of them being Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan. On September 8, Suzzanne shared the latest photo in which the girl gang can be seen posing for a happy photo in Central Park, New York. In the photo, while smiling Sussanne clicks a stunning selfie, Sonali can be seen smirking looking away from the camera.

Sharing the photo on her official Instagram account, Sussanne wrote a heartfelt caption and wrote this is us. The girl gang would fight for you, respect you, include you, encourage you, need you, deserve you and stand by you.

Before this, the diva had shared an encouraging post for her close friend Sonali in which she stated that no matter what the tide brings in, they would be by each other’s side to swim back to the shore safely. In the post, Sussanne added that she definitely knows how beautiful the future is going to be.

Earlier this week, Sonali revealed that she is kickstarting Sonali’s book club in which she pledges to read one book a day. Sharing the photo of her latest book, Sonali revealed that she is reading a historical fiction titled ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’ that is set in Russia. She added that the premise of the book sounds pretty interesting and she cannot wait to start reading it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More