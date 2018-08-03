Sonali Bendre's husband Goldie Behl tweeted on Thursday, August 2, that the actor is stable and there is no complication in her treatment. Sonali is suffering from Metastatic cancer, which means that cancer has spread to other parts of the body. The Sarfarosh actor has received overwhelming wishes on social media for speedy recovery.

Last month, Sarfarosh actor Sonali Bendre baffled her fans and followers with the shocking news that she is has been diagnosed with ‘high-grade cancer’ that has metastasised. Just after the news, the actor gained innumerable wishes and prays for a speedy recovery. Even many Bollywood celebrities came out in open and supported the ailing actor. Sonali is right now taking a treatment in New York, with her husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer.

On Thursday, August 2, Sonali’s husband, Goldie on Twitter wrote a very poignant message saying Thank You to all her fans for their support and that Sonali is stable and is following the treatment without any complications. Earlier, Sonali herself shared a post on Instagram saying that her 12-year-old son Ranveer has been a has been a ‘source of strength and positivity’ during nemesis.

Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali… she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively.🙏 — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) August 2, 2018

Before being diagnosed with cancer, Sonali was one of the judges at the children’s’ reality show titled, India’s Best Dramebaaz. According to media reports, Vivek Oberoi, her co-star, during an interview revealed that Sonali was in pain while shooting for the show.

Due to which she was replaced by Actor Huma Qureshi on the kids’ reality show, as the show’s crew came to know that the actor was suffering from cancer.

The actor suffers from Metastatic cancer, which means that cancer has spread to other parts of the body. Common areas of spreading are the liver, lungs, lymph nodes and bones.

