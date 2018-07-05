Actor Sonali Bendre on Wednesday revealed that she has been suffering from high-grade cancer and currently undergoing treatment in New York, US. The actor took the social media sites Instagram and Twitter to share the saddening and shocking news. Sonali Bendre informed her fans through Twitter and Instagram post saying she is suffering from metastatic cancer.  Sonali Bendre has delivered number of blockbuster hits like Kal Ho Na Ho, Sarfarosh, Diljale, Aag, Duplicate, Keemat – They Are Back, Zakhm and Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Sonali Bendre in her post said that a niggling pain led to some tests, which led to the unexpected diagnosis.  As the saddening news spread out B-Town celebs and her fans shared emotional posts on Twitter and Instagram to support the actor.

In the post, she thanked her family and friends for the endless support Sonali added that she is taking this battle head-on, knowing that she has their strength behind her.

A few days ago, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan had shocked everyone saying he is suffering from a rare disease. Some media reports have claimed that he has been suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour or brain cancer. Irrfan had also shared the news through social media and currently, he is undertreatment in London.

Actress Manisha Koirala had also face the same. Manisha Koirala was suffering from the breast cancer and she won the battle in 2015.
Manisha Koirala has starred in movies like Mann, 1942 A Love Story, Khamoshi, Dil Se, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Bombay and Saudaagar, which were blockbuster hits. And now she is back with superstar Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju, where she is playing the character of Nargis.

