Actor Sonali Bendre, who has delivered a number of Bollywood blockbusters like Sarfarosh, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, Diljale, Duplicate, has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer. As the sad news broke out, B-town celebs and her fans shared some heartfelt messages and posts.

Actor Sonali Bendre on Wednesday revealed that she has been suffering from high-grade cancer and currently undergoing treatment in New York, US. The actor took the social media sites Instagram and Twitter to share the saddening and shocking news. Sonali Bendre informed her fans through Twitter and Instagram post saying she is suffering from metastatic cancer. Sonali Bendre has delivered number of blockbuster hits like Kal Ho Na Ho, Sarfarosh, Diljale, Aag, Duplicate, Keemat – They Are Back, Zakhm and Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Sonali Bendre in her post said that a niggling pain led to some tests, which led to the unexpected diagnosis. As the saddening news spread out B-Town celebs and her fans shared emotional posts on Twitter and Instagram to support the actor.

In the post, she thanked her family and friends for the endless support Sonali added that she is taking this battle head-on, knowing that she has their strength behind her.

Sending you strength and love! ♥️ — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) July 4, 2018

Wishing you a speedy recovery ma’am. Sending you all my love and prayers. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) July 4, 2018

Lots and lots of love, strength and healing… you will be back home soon…❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) July 4, 2018

Wishing you a speedy recovery ma’am. Infinite love & prayer for you.

🤗❤️ — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) July 4, 2018

Godspeed ,love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/fvUOpD9ubW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 4, 2018

Sending you love and prayers — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) July 4, 2018

You will win this battle too Sonali. — Mahesh Manjrekar (@manjrekarmahesh) July 4, 2018

Dear Sonali, more power, positivity and strength to you .. My prayers are with you and your close ones .. This too shall pass, much love. 🙏 — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) July 4, 2018

A few days ago, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan had shocked everyone saying he is suffering from a rare disease. Some media reports have claimed that he has been suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour or brain cancer. Irrfan had also shared the news through social media and currently, he is undertreatment in London.

God bless you Ma'am

More & more power strength to you & your family

Hopefully you will get well soon — Akshita Vyas (@LoveUAkshaySir) July 4, 2018

Stay Strong maam …💪💪💪 — Chakri Kalyan (@ChakriKalyan2) July 4, 2018

You r going to be absolutely fine mam!….Our prayer and love is with u….Get well soon👍 — Rajvardhini Shekhar B (@BabaKiBeti4) July 4, 2018

Actress Manisha Koirala had also face the same. Manisha Koirala was suffering from the breast cancer and she won the battle in 2015.

Manisha Koirala has starred in movies like Mann, 1942 A Love Story, Khamoshi, Dil Se, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Bombay and Saudaagar, which were blockbuster hits. And now she is back with superstar Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju, where she is playing the character of Nargis.

🙌Lots of love and our blessings are without you ❤❤ — 💞Mokshika Chouhan💞 (@Mokshi47) July 4, 2018

