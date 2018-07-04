Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre Behl has been diagnosed with cancer is currently undergoing treatment in New York. The actor Sonali Bendre added that there was no better way to tackle cancer than acting upon it. She added that acting on the advice of her doctors, Sonali is currently undergoing a treatment in New York.

In the post shared by the Bollywood actor, Sonali Bendre said that her family, friends and close relatives have given her all the support that she needed and she is very much thankful to them.

The actress added that there was no better way to tackle cancer than acting upon it. She added that acting on the advice of her doctors, she is currently undergoing a treatment in New York.

She added that love and support from her fans and relatives have given her the power to go strong at this stage of life. Sonali was earlier seen as one of the judges of India’s Best Draamebaaz was recently replaced by Huma Qureshi.

The following reports of Sonali Bendre being diagnosed with cancer come just a few weeks after it was reported that Irrfan Khan is suffering from NeuroEndocrine Tumour. Khan is currently said to be in London where he is undergoing his treatment. Just before he was about to catch his flight to London, Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to the ailing actor and handed him the keys of his London house.

While the reports have left everyone shocked, we wish the tremendous actor and a wonderful person, Sonali Bendre a speedy recovery.

