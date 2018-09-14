Bollywood actor, Cancer fighter Sonali Bendre shared a poignant post of her family celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi on Thursday, September 14. Sonali Bendre was recently diagnosed with metastatic cancer earlier in July, which shook all her fans and followers.

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, who is fighting cancer and is in New York, the United States for her treatment, was missed on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Sonali on her official Instagram account shared the picture of her husband and filmmaker Goldie Behl and her 13-year-old son Ranveer, who were seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

Along with the pictures, she also shared a poignant message, which read, “Ganesh Chaturthi has always been very, very close to my heart. Missing the celebrations back home, but still feeling blessed. Have a happy one, filled with blessings, love and joy.”

Sonali Bendre was recently diagnosed with metastatic cancer earlier in July, which shook all her fans and followers. The actor has received innumerable wishes and blessings after she posted about her health on social media.

Earlier the actor hogged headlines After her best friend and designer Suzzanne Khan shared her pictures along with their other friends on Instagram, in which she is seen having a gala time with all of her friends in New York.

The actor also shared a photograph of her latest book, in which she revealed that she is reading a historical fiction titled ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’ that is set in Russia.

