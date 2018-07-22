Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer which has metastasized. As soon as the actress shared the news via her social media account, wishes started pouring in for the Sarfarosh actor and her friends, family and people from the film fraternity wished her a speedy recovery. Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and others wished Sonali Bendre a speedy recovery.

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer which has metastasized. As soon as the actress shared the news via her social media account, wishes started pouring in for the Sarfarosh actor and her friends, family and people from the film fraternity wished her a speedy recovery. Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and others wished Sonali Bendre a speedy recovery. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who has been her co-judge on children reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz, in a recent interview said that while they were shooting for the show, Sonali often said that she was in a lot of pain while shooting.

Vivek also shared that Sonali used to complain about pain in her hands and body. Vivek also said that he often asked Sonali to see a doctor and get a complete medical check-up done.

Vivek Oberoi, who was the classmate of Sonali Bendre’s husband Goldie Behl, said that Sonali is a fighter and he is sure that she will fight the battle of cancer like a braveheart and come back as a winner. Mary Kom director Umang Kumar, who too is a co-judge on India’s Best Dramebaaz, said that he was in deep shock after he got to know that Sonali was diagnosed with cancer.

He also said that no one had any idea about her disease while she was shooting for the show. Sonali recently shared a heart-warming note on her Instagram account along with an adorable picture with her son Ranveer in which she shared that she had finally told him all the details about her disease.

Sonali Bendre has featured in a number of films such as Sarfarosh, Major Sahab, Duplicate, Diljale, among many others. She has been one of the most popular actresses of the 90s.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More