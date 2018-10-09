Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre is a true fighter and her latest Instagram post is proof of it. Sharing a beautiful photo on her official Instagram post on October 9, Sonali stated that over the past couple of month, she has had days when she was in so much of pain that even lifting a finger or laughing hurt. Highlight the importance of self-care, Sonali stated that she will be a student all her life and will be learning all her life.

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre is putting up a tough fight against cancer like a true fighter. Sharing her latest update on her official Instagram account, Sonali uploaded a beautiful photo in which she can be seen applying kohl on her eyes. Quoting Cheryl Strayed in her post, Sonali stated that she has had her good as well as bad days in the past couple of months. On some days, she says she was in so much of pain that even lifting a finger or laughing hurts.

However, calling this battle worth the fight, Sonali stated that she allowed herself to feel all kinds of emotions and emotions are not wrong. However, it is important to identify them and don’t let them control your life. Speaking about how it requires an immense amount of self-care, Sonali stated that she will be a student all her life and will be learning all her life.

Ever since Sonali revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer, she is taking each day as it comes. As she undergoes treatment for the same in New York, Sonali has not shied away from wearing her heart on her sleeve and expressing her true feelings. Be it opening up about cancer to her son Ranveer to thanking all her friends that stood by her side in this testing time, Sonali’s courage and strength is truly admirable.

