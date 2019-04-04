Sonali Bendre, a cancer survivor has been featured on the popular celebrity Harper’s magazine’s April edition showcasing Spring collection. The Bazaar India posted her photograph on Instagram. In the photograph, Sonali Bendre looks beautiful as she strikes a pose. Dressed in one shoulder-outfit, Sonali Bendre looks elegant. Dressed in Tisharth by Shivani and accessorised by Her Story’s jewels, Sonali ups her style statement with utmost grace. With minimal makeup done by Mickey Contractor, Sonali Bendre looks beautiful. Soon after the post, the comments section was flooded with compliments. Till now, the post has received 1, 427 likes.

Undoubtedly, Sonali Bendre gets bonus points for her elegant smile.

Revealing our April issue cover star, Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre ). ⭐ When a cancer diagnosis turned Sonali Bendre's life upside down, she decided to make the best of a difficult situation. In a heart to heart with journalist Sanjukta Sharma (@sanjuktasharma), Bendre reveals how her inner optimist took over, and how she allowed the world into her new, challenging reality. Bazaar speaks to her about hope, grit, and honesty.

"When I shaved my hair, my friends asked me to keep it, maybe make my own wig out of it, but I wanted the old hair to go, it was not mine. I wanted to let go. I think I hid a lot under my long hair" says @iamsonalibendre . Pick up our April issue to know how she emerged stronger with help from family and friends.

In an interview to a leading daily, Sonali Bendre opened up when she was diagnosed with cancer. She said that the thought of death didn’t come to her. She knew that it would be a long struggle, but Sonali Bendre would never thought that she would die.

World Cancer Day… who would have thought it would become such a thing… but it has! And just the mere mention of the C word brings dread in the hearts of anyone who hears it. We fear it so much that we'd rather not talk about it… which is why it's important to have a day where we pull out the band aid and help us deal with this disease. I was scared too, but soon realised that burying my head in the sand was not the way to deal with this. And so… with the little experience I have had, I urge you all to take the time to understand it. There's more to cancer than being emotional or weak or even being called a fighter or a survivor. It requires you to study it, find out what works for you and to be diligent about your treatment. It requires days of strongly believing in oneself, of knowing that tomorrow will be better than today. It is not a fight against negative thoughts. It's taking a stand to not give in, no matter what. Most importantly, it is about living every day, and not just surviving. Just taking it #OneDayAtATime makes it easier to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #WorldCancerDay

In her interview to the Bazaar India, Sonali also shared her moments when she thought of shaving her hair and how her friends asked her to keep it and make a wig out of it, but the actress wanted the old hair to go.

During the battle of cancer, she constantly posted inspiring posts on the social media and had shared every detail of her health with her fans regularly.

In an interview to Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Sonali Bendre also added that it was a shocker for her family as she was a healthy and fit person.

