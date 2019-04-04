Sonali Bendre who recently battled with cancer has been featured on Harper's magazine's April edition for Spring collection. The Bazaar India has posted a photograph on Instagram. In the photograph, Sonali Bendre looks pretty as she happily poses for the magazine.

Sonali Bendre, a cancer survivor has been featured on the popular celebrity Harper’s magazine’s April edition showcasing Spring collection. The Bazaar India posted her photograph on Instagram. In the photograph, Sonali Bendre looks beautiful as she strikes a pose. Dressed in one shoulder-outfit, Sonali Bendre looks elegant. Dressed in Tisharth by Shivani and accessorised by Her Story’s jewels, Sonali ups her style statement with utmost grace. With minimal makeup done by Mickey Contractor, Sonali Bendre looks beautiful. Soon after the post, the comments section was flooded with compliments. Till now, the post has received 1, 427 likes.

Undoubtedly, Sonali Bendre gets bonus points for her elegant smile.

In an interview to a leading daily, Sonali Bendre opened up when she was diagnosed with cancer. She said that the thought of death didn’t come to her. She knew that it would be a long struggle, but Sonali Bendre would never thought that she would die.

In her interview to the Bazaar India, Sonali also shared her moments when she thought of shaving her hair and how her friends asked her to keep it and make a wig out of it, but the actress wanted the old hair to go.

During the battle of cancer, she constantly posted inspiring posts on the social media and had shared every detail of her health with her fans regularly.

In an interview to Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Sonali Bendre also added that it was a shocker for her family as she was a healthy and fit person.

