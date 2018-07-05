Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar visited Sonali Bendre in New York and wished her for a speedy recovery. Both the actors have worked together in films like Keemat, Tarazu, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Again and Sapoot. Sonali Bendre informed her fans through Twitter and Instagram post saying she is suffering from metastatic cancer.

