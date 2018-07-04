Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has been diagnosed with high-grade metastatic cancer. Metastatic cancer is caused when the cancer cells spread to the other parts of the body from the primary spot where they were formed. It slowly starts to spread in the entire body and forms tumours in other parts of the body as well which are called metastatic tumours.

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, who ruled the 90s with films like Diljale, Aag, Duplicate, Keemat – They Are Back, Zakhm, Hum Saath Saath Hain, among many others has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer. The actor took to her Instagram and Twitter account on Wednesday morning to share a heartfelt note with her fans and friends talking about her battle with cancer. She also revealed that her cancer is metastatic and she is undergoing treatment for the same in New York, US. Soon after her heartfelt note surfaced on social media, her fans from across the globe started wishing her a speedy recovery.

Earlier in March, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan revealed that he has been diagnosed with a rare disease and he will fight the battle. He is currently in London where he is undergoing treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour. We wish both Sonali and Irrfan a speedy recovery as they are both battling cancer and we hope to see them fight and come back much stronger.

Sonali revealed that her cancer is metastatic and she will fight back. Here are all details about Metastatic cancer:

Metastatic cancer is caused when the cancer cells spread to the other parts of the body from the primary spot where they were formed. It slowly starts to spread in the entire body and forms tumours in other parts of the body as well which are called metastatic tumours. Both primary, as well as metastatic cancer, is the same but it often occurs in the fourth stage of cancer, according to cancer.gov. When the cancer is strong enough to spread in other parts of the body, it is called Metastasis stage of cancer.

The example of metastatic cancer is when breast cancer starts spreading to lungs and other parts of the body, it will then be named metastatic breast cancer.

