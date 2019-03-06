Sonali Bendre photoshoot: Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, who recently defeated cancer after getting treated in New York, is back in action and killing it like a boss lady. The actor has featured in a fashion magazine and is winning hearts with her latest photoshoot. Looking at the photoshoot, netizens are calling Sonali beautiful inside and out.

Sonali Bendre photoshoot: After defeating cancer, Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre is back in action like a boss. As she marks her return to the sets, Sonali is winning hearts with her latest photoshoot for a fashion magazine. In the photos shared on social media, the actor looks radiant as ever and is sporting her bald look with utmost confidence and sheer charm. Donning a semi-formal attire with a classy hairband and her sparkling smile, Sonali is a sight to behold and is spreading happiness and positivity.

On sporting a bald look, Sonali told the magazine that she used to be conscious about it and look for a cap, scarf or a wig but she is okay with it now and doesn’t miss her long her. She added that she knew she had to accept it and put a picture of it on social media. Because once you put it out, you feel better.

Take a look at the photoshoot here-

Ever since the photos have been released, social media users are praising the actor for her courage and strength. With this, many have commented that Sonali is beautiful inside out.

Speaking about being on set, Sonali had earlier shared that it is a surreal feeling and she is happy to be back in action. Stating that she feels an additional sense of purpose and meaning, Sonali added that words cannot do justice to how she feels facing the camera and portraying a range of emotions.

