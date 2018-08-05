It is during the worst times of your life that you will get to see the true colours of the people who say they care for you, and Sonali Bendre is the one who is practising the specific theory of life nowadays. Sonali Bendre who was diagnosed with 'high grade' cancer that has metastasised.

It is during the worst times of your life that you will get to see the true colours of the people who say they care for you, and Sonali Bendre is the one who is practising the specific theory of life nowadays. Sonali Bendre who was diagnosed with ‘high grade’ cancer that has metastasised. Presently, the Bollywood actor is undergoing chemotherapy in New York and said that despite the ongoing struggle she is feeling really happy. Recently, the actor was seen celebrating The Friendship Day with best friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi and has also shared a picture along with them.

In the picture, Sonali Bendre, the actor who has gone bald under the side effect of her treatment was seen celebrating the friendship day in the United States. In the caption, while giving the picture credits to Hrithik Roshan, the actor wrote that she has been looking for every opportunity to find joy. She further added that people give her looks but she is not paying attention to such things anymore.

Adding that yes there are moments of pains and low energy, the actor said that despite the difficulties, the people around her have become the pillar of strength for her. She said that she is extremely thankful to her friends who visit her and calls or drops messages and do FaceTime. While wishing her friends on the friendship day, the actor wrote that she is extremely blessed to have them all in her life.

On Thursday, August 2, Goldie Behl took to his Twitter handle and left a heartful message for all the fans of Sonali Bendre who were there to support the actor. He also added that the actor is stable and her treatment is going on without any complications.

