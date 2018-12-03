Bollywood diva, Sonali Bendre was recently diagnosed with cancer and from the past few months, the actor was in New York undergoing the treatment. Recently, she took to her official Instagram handle, to share her pictures of returning back to her country for a short happy interval. Though her battle is not yet over, it seems the diva wants to revive her happy time with family and friends in Mumbai.

Sonali Bendre returns Mumbai: The original huma huma girl, Sonali Bendre recognized for her awesome work in the film industry, was recently diagnosed with cancer in July. From past few months, Sonali has been undergoing treatment for cancer in New York. A few hours back, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her recent photos. It seems that the diva is returning back to her own country to meet her near and dear ones. Through her post on social media, she expressed her excitement of returning to her country and meeting her family and friends. It seems the actor has taken a short interval from her battle to revive positivity.

The actor was spotted at the Mumbai Airport with her husband Goldie Behl. In the pictures, the actor looks excited to meet her family and friends. From last few months, the diva kept herself well updated on social media by sharing uplifting messages about her struggle. In order to express their love and support, many Bollywood celebrities –Priyanka Chopra, Sussanne Khan, and Aman Yatan Verma had also visited Sonali to raise her spirits. According to the reports, the actor’s treatment is going well and positive response can be anticipated in the future. Life is full of uncertainties and only some have the power to fight it back, Sonali Bendre is among those inspirations who inspire us fully.

