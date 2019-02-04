The Humma Humma actress, Sonali Bendre is finally back to pavilion after defeating nefarious cancer. The actress has kept her fans updated about her difficult journey on Instagram quite frequently. In a recent interview, she disclosed that she will be getting back to work soon and wants to work every single day of her life. Having been back from the mouth of the devil, the former quoted that she had realised in these six months that it is extremely frustrating when your body doesn’t cooperate with the pace of your mind. She added that she will make most of her good health from now on.
After she had her son, she said that she wanted to spend time with him while he was growing up. She also stated that now all he needed was the independence to grow into the person he is. For that to happen, she believes she needs to occupy herself, and hence, going to work is the best option for all of them. According to her, these six months have taught her that he can deal with things.

Bendre as a teenager did a few modelling assignments and appeared in several television commercials. She made her acting debut with a leading role in the 1994 film Aag. Subsequently, Bendre starred in a number of box office hits, including Diljale (1996), Qahar (1997), Sarfarosh (1999), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), and its Hindi bilingual Dil Hi Dil Mein (1999) and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000). The actress has also received critical recognition for her roles in the 1998 drama Zakhm and the 2001 crime comedy Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. After a brief appearance in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Sonali took a leave from full-time acting in 2003 and made her comeback with the 2013 gangster thriller Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara.

View this post on Instagram

“I knew that if I allowed fear to overtake me, my journey was doomed. Fear, to a great extent, is born of a story we tell ourselves, and so I chose to tell myself a different story from the one women are told. I decided I was safe. I was strong. I was brave. Nothing could vanquish me.” – Cheryl Strayed, Wild. Over the past couple of months, I have had good days and bad ones. There have been days when I’ve been so exhausted and in so much pain that even lifting a finger hurt. I feel like sometimes it’s a cycle… one that starts off with physical pain and leads to mental and emotional pain. The bad days have been many… Post chemo, post-surgery and the like… where even just laughing hurts. Sometimes it felt like it took everything I’ve had to push past it… a minute to minute battle with myself. I got through it knowing that even though I was fighting a long drawn out, draining battle… it was one that was worth the fight. It’s important to remember that we’re allowed to have those bad days. Forcing yourself to be happy and cheerful all the time serves no purpose. Who are we being fake and putting on an act for? I allowed myself to cry, to feel the pain, to indulge in self-pity… for a short while. Only you know what you’re going through and it is fine to accept it. Emotions aren’t wrong. Feeling negative emotions isn’t wrong. But after a point, identify it, recognize it and refuse to let it control your life. It takes an immense amount of self-care to get out of that zone. Sleep always helps, or having my favourite smoothie after chemo, or just talking to my son. For now, as my treatment continues… my visual focus remains to just get better and get back home. It’s yet another test… Student all my life… Learning all my life… #OneDayAtATime 📷: @srishtibehlarya

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

View this post on Instagram

In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, “We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome.” The outpouring of love I’ve received in the last few days has been so overwhelming… and I’m especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I’m not alone. Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I’m taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I’m trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook… literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine – it’s my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process… I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you’re going through. 🤞🌞 Thank you @tomoarakawa for making this a chic transition from long to short!

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 