Sonali Bendre is primarily recognised for her work in Hindi films. She has also appeared in Telugu, Tamil, Marathi and Kannada language films. She has established a career in Hindi Cinema and is one of the most popular actresses. Sadly, the actress was preyed by cancer and after a period of six months have successfully gained victory over the curse.

The Humma Humma actress, Sonali Bendre is finally back to pavilion after defeating nefarious cancer. The actress has kept her fans updated about her difficult journey on Instagram quite frequently. In a recent interview, she disclosed that she will be getting back to work soon and wants to work every single day of her life. Having been back from the mouth of the devil, the former quoted that she had realised in these six months that it is extremely frustrating when your body doesn’t cooperate with the pace of your mind. She added that she will make most of her good health from now on.

After she had her son, she said that she wanted to spend time with him while he was growing up. She also stated that now all he needed was the independence to grow into the person he is. For that to happen, she believes she needs to occupy herself, and hence, going to work is the best option for all of them. According to her, these six months have taught her that he can deal with things.

Bendre as a teenager did a few modelling assignments and appeared in several television commercials. She made her acting debut with a leading role in the 1994 film Aag. Subsequently, Bendre starred in a number of box office hits, including Diljale (1996), Qahar (1997), Sarfarosh (1999), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), and its Hindi bilingual Dil Hi Dil Mein (1999) and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000). The actress has also received critical recognition for her roles in the 1998 drama Zakhm and the 2001 crime comedy Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. After a brief appearance in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Sonali took a leave from full-time acting in 2003 and made her comeback with the 2013 gangster thriller Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara.

