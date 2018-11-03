Sonali Bendre health update: Sonali Bendre, who is currently in New York shared a very poignant post on her official Instagram on Friday, November 3. In the post, she wrote, that it became difficult for her to complete the last book as her eyesight was getting weak due to chemotherapy.

Sonali Bendre health update: Life and its uncertainties are quite unprecedented, despite happiness, success, sometimes we have to just deal with the unpredictable nemesis. And when it comes to health, in spite of innumerable precautions, we become victims of circumstances. Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre is the only fighter, who does not just inspire us, but sends a very strong message that woes can be endured with a smile, that pain can outlive with the help of friends and family. Recently she was diagnosed with high-grade cancer and has been undergoing treatment in New York.

The fighter took a very sensitive matter to social media while announcing what book she’s reading currently, she shared that reading the next book became tough recently after her eyesight weakened due to chemotherapy and she could not read for a while. The development of her health was shared by her on her official Instagram page on Friday, November 3.

The actress has been in New York for quite a long time, many actors from the film industry shared garnered wishes to the brave Sonali for her speedy recovery

Recently, Anupam Kher and Priyanka Chopra and ther actors, actresses visited her. The cancer fighter also recently visited Priyanka Chopra at her bridal shower.

