Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, who is currently fighting the battle with cancer and is currently in New York where she is undergoing treatment, shared a heartfelt and emotional post on her Instagram account for her son Ranveer who turned 13. Sonali, who recently shared that she finally told her son about her disease and that he took it in a very positive way and has become her strength, shared an emotional video along with her son on his 13th birthday with a touching caption.

Sharing the video, which has a number of photos of Ranveer and Sonali spending the mother-son moments, wrote that Ranveer is her moon, sun, sky and stars and that she may sound a little melodramatic but she said that she will take some time to wrap her head around the fact that her little baby boy now turned 13 and is now a teenager.

She also said that she is extremely proud of her son Ranveer and his wit, his strength and humour, everything about him is adorable. She also wrote that it is the first time that she is not with her son Ranveer on his birthday and that she is really missing him.

Sonali last month revealed that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer which has metastasized. She recently revealed that Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and many of her Bollywood friends and her family have been the pillars of strength for her.

Several wishes started pouring in from around the world and they all wished her a speedy recovery. Sonali featured in a number of Bollywood film such as Sarfarosh, English Babu Desi Mem, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Major Saab, among many others. She is married to Bollywood producer Goldie Bahl and she said that her husband has been very supportive.

