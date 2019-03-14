Sonali Bendre Instagram photos: Sonali Bendre has shared a photograph where she can be seen comfortably smiling on a chair in a hospital dress. In the photograph, Sonali Bendre can be seen happily posing for the cameras while comfortably sitting on her chair. She is seen in a hospital dress with a drip on her right hand.

Sonali Bendre is no less than a brave-hearted woman. The actor who recently underwent a cancer treatment has shared the photographs on Instagram. In the photograph, Sonali Bendre can be seen happily posing for the cameras while comfortably sitting on her chair. She looks cute in a hospital dress with a drip on her right hand. In the caption, she mentioned that there is another kind of outfit and another kind of accessory. It is just a small pit stop from the roller coaster that we call life. Back home and back to her new normal.

Sonali Bendre underwent a chemotherapy for a few months in New York, the actor returned to Mumbai in December last year. Looks like the actor is back to her treatment. After taking chemotherapy for a few months in New York, the actor returned to Mumbai in December in the previous year. Soon after her post, the comment section was bombarded with the heartfelt praises for the actor.

Check out her full post here.

In the previous year, in the month of July, Sonali Bendre broke her illness news on Instagram. In her post, she wrote, sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. She has recently been diagnosed with a high-grade cancer which has metastised, which they did not see coming. Explaining about her pain, she writes a niggling pain led to some tests, which resulted in an unexpected diagnosis.

She is quite active on social media and ever since she has been diagnosed with the illness, she is constantly updating her each and every detail.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More