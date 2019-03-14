Sonali Bendre is no less than a brave-hearted woman. The actor who recently underwent a cancer treatment has shared the photographs on Instagram. In the photograph, Sonali Bendre can be seen happily posing for the cameras while comfortably sitting on her chair. She looks cute in a hospital dress with a drip on her right hand. In the caption, she mentioned that there is another kind of outfit and another kind of accessory. It is just a small pit stop from the roller coaster that we call life. Back home and back to her new normal.

Sonali Bendre underwent a chemotherapy for a few months in New York, the actor returned to Mumbai in December last year. Looks like the actor is back to her treatment. After taking chemotherapy for a few months in New York, the actor returned to Mumbai in December in the previous year. Soon after her post, the comment section was bombarded with the heartfelt praises for the actor.

Check out her full post here.

Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.

In the previous year, in the month of July, Sonali Bendre broke her illness news on Instagram. In her post, she wrote, sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. She has recently been diagnosed with a high-grade cancer which has metastised, which they did not see coming. Explaining about her pain, she writes a niggling pain led to some tests, which resulted in an unexpected diagnosis.

She is quite active on social media and ever since she has been diagnosed with the illness, she is constantly updating her each and every detail.

The idea was almost preposterous. An almost bald head, barely any make-up and a huge scar was not the norm for @vogue. But, I guess that's my new normal. Of course I had my reservations, and, if I dare say, insecurities – but a candid conversation with the lovely ladies @priya_tanna and @anaitashroffadajania cleared my doubts. And before I knew it, I was standing in front of the camera, ready to uncover my new reality. The icing on the cake was the fact that I needed one-third of the time for hair and make-up😄. So I closed my eyes and jumped into it, full throttle, and this is the result. Thank you, @meghamahindru for telling my story; and thank you @ridburman for understanding my story and saying it so beautifully through your lens. If there's a piece of advice I can give you all after this, it would be to 'Find your new normal'. It's very liberating. Click on the link in the bio to read the full article! #SwitchOnTheSunshine #OneDayAtATime

