Designer Sussanne Khan shared a very beautiful post on Saturday, September 8th with her best friends, including the cancer fighter actor Sonali Bendre. The best friends together in New York City's Central Park were joined by actor Gayatri Oberoi. The picture was shared by Sussanne on her official Instagram account.

Sonali Bendre, who has gained massive wishes on the internet and from Bollywood celebrities as she is suffering from high-grade cancer. The fighter was on Saturday, September 8th seen in a picture with her Best friends, Designer Sussanne Khan and actor Gayatri Joshi in the United States. The picture was shared by Sussanne on her official Instagram account.

In the picture, Sussanne Khan shared a very poignant message for Sonali, saying, This is the US. Fight for you, Respect you, Include you, Encourage you, Need you, Deserve you, Stand by you.”Recently Sonali posted an update about her digital book club saying, “Amor Towles’ novel A Gentleman In Moscow is to be discussed in the next session.” The actor has been quite open about her illness.

Recently her friends Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi live streamed a conversation with her on her facebook profile.

Since Sonali has opened about the news, she and her husband Goldie Behl stayed in touch with the fans by giving them regular updates about her health.

Brave Sonali had also shared a beautiful post with her BFFs in August on the occasion Friendships day, saying she is really grateful to have such friends, who have been her pillar of strength. We wish Sonali a very speedy recovery.

