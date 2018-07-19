Wishes started pouring in when Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre shared the heartbreaking news of her being diagnosed with cancer earlier this month. As soon as the actress revealed that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized and she did not see it coming, her fans, friends, family and Bollywood town wished her for a speedy recovery. She is currently in New York, US, where she is undergoing treatment for her cancer. Sonali, who is married to producer Goldie Behl, has a little son Ranveer. Sonali on Thursday shared an adorable picture with her Son Ranveer along with a heart touching note on her Instagram account.
From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I’m spending time with Ranveer right now, while he’s on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime
She said that they both give strength to each other and that is what they need to do right now in her battle with cancer. We wish Sonali Bendre a speedy recovery.