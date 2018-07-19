Wishes started pouring in when Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre shared the heartbreaking news of her being diagnosed with cancer earlier this month. As soon as the actress revealed that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized and she did not see it coming, her fans, friends, family and Bollywood town wished her for a speedy recovery.

Wishes started pouring in when Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre shared the heartbreaking news of her being diagnosed with cancer earlier this month. As soon as the actress revealed that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized and she did not see it coming, her fans, friends, family and Bollywood town wished her for a speedy recovery. She is currently in New York, US, where she is undergoing treatment for her cancer. Sonali, who is married to producer Goldie Behl, has a little son Ranveer. Sonali on Thursday shared an adorable picture with her Son Ranveer along with a heart touching note on her Instagram account.

In a long post, Sonali shared that she has finally told her son about her battle with cancer and he has taken the news in a very mature and that he immediately became her strength. Sonali also shared that Ranveer has become one of the sources for positivity for her and he even exchanges roles with her and becomes her parent when she needs to be reminded of the things she has to do.

Sonali further said that it was very important for Ranveer to know everything about her battle with cancer and the facts as well. Sonali feels that the involvement of the kids is important in such situations. She also said that it is very necessary to give time to kids in a situation like this and involve them in it. Sonali said that she is currently spending time with her son as he is in the US for his summer vacation and she is absolutely loving it.

She said that they both give strength to each other and that is what they need to do right now in her battle with cancer. We wish Sonali Bendre a speedy recovery.

