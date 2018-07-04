Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, who has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer, is fighting the battle of cancer and we want to tell her that she can beat cancer. Many bravehearts like Yuvraj Singh, Lisa Ray, Lance Armstrong, Irrfan Khan and Manisha Koirala. Sonali is undergoing treatment in New York.

Here's the story of these 5 brave hearts who at one point of time fought or are still fighting cancer

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, who has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer, has been receiving wishes of a speedy recovery from all over the world. All her fans and friends in the film fraternity have asked her to fight back the deadly disease and we all are with her in this fight. Apart from Sonali, there are many brave hearts who battled cancer and fought back. While YuvrajSingh, Lisa Ray, Lance Armstrong and Manisha Koirala fought cancer and came back as winners, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is still battling it out as he is currently in London undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine Tumour.

Yuvraj Singh

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who has had a tremendous career in international cricket, was diagnosed with cancer in 2012. The player, who is known for the six sixes in an over in the match against England, fought cancer like a brave heart and was back to pavilion in 2012 with Twenty-Twenty in the same year against New Zealand. Talking about his battle with cancer, he has often said that its all about your choices and how to decide to live. He said that one can either accept their defeat or fight the battle.

Lisa Ray

The Canadian model-turned-actor, who featured in films like Water, Kasoor, Veerappan among many others was diagnosed with cancer of the white blood cells in 2009 after which she fought the battle and even spread awareness and helped cancer survivors. She emerged as a cancer survivor after a successful stem cell transplant in 2010,

Manisha Koirala

The Bollywood actor who won millions of hearts with her breathtaking performances in films like Mann, 1942 A Love Story, Khamoshi, Dil Se, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Bombay, Saudaagar, among many others was diagnosed with breast cancer on January 21 2014 and after a long battle was cancer free by 2015. After fighting cancer, she made her comeback in 2018 film Sanju where she palyed the role of Nargis.

Lance Armstrong

American road racing cyclist, the professional athlete was diagnosed with advanced stage cancer in 1996 at the age of 25. Diagnosed with testicular cancer, the athlete had an orchiectomy to remove the diseased testicle after symptoms of coughing up blood and a swollen testicle. He made his grand comeback in 1998 when he finished fourth in the Vuelta a España and later won the Tour de France.

Irrfan Khan

One of the most celebrated Bollywood actors, Irrfan Khan shocked the world after he shared a statement on Twitter stating that he has been diagnosed with a rare disease. He is currently being treated for Neuroendocrine Tumour in London.

