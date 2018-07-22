Sonali Bendre, who is fighting from cancer, has received a lot of love and wishes over social media, among them is one of her colleagues, Grand Masti actor Vivek Oberoi who said she is a very strong woman and he is sure that she will combat and indeed win the battle.

Even Bollywood celebrities came out in open and extended their support to the actor and called her 'brave' and 'strong'

Sarfarosh actor Sonali Bendre, who recently opened up about her illness and shared it on social media that she is suffering from high-grade cancer, the news which has appalled all her fans and followers has received innumerable wishes over her social media accounts. Even Bollywood celebrities came out in open and extended their support to the actor and called her ‘brave’ and ‘strong’. Among them is her co-judge on the show India’s Best Dramebaaz, Vivek Oberoi, who revealed that the fierce actor was in pain while she was on the set.

He said that the ailing actor is a good friend of hers, and her husband Goldie Behl was his classmate in school. While they were shooting for the children reality show, Sonali often went through pain and complained about body ache. He further said soon after regular check-ups it came to light, that Sonali is suffering from cancer.

He also said that she’s a fighter and I am sure she will the battle. Meanwhile, the director of the show Umang Kumar was shocked to know about the illness. He sais that nobody knew that she was suffering from cancer during the shooting of the show.

Sonali regularly posts updates of her condition on social media. She has captured each phase of her endurance and has emerged as a very fierce person. We wish a speedy recovery to her.

