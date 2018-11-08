Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York posted a heartwarming message on her official Instagram account on Thursday. In the photo, we see Sonali Bendre celebrating Diwali with her husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer.

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with high-grade cancer back in July this year, has over the time proved that she is a fighter and is fighting back with cancer with a brave heart. Sonali, who is currently in New York where she is undergoing treatment keeps her fans and friends updated and has become an inspiration to many. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the actress posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram along with an adorable photo with husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Sonali Bendre wrote that she has wished everyone late as Diwali in New York comes later than that in India. She also said that it was an unconventional Diwali as they did not wear ethnic clothes and just kept a simple and small puja but it was with a pure heart. Sonali Bendre has set a great example for all those fighting the battle of cancer. She has been a very strong person all this time and has been fighting back with courage, positivity and smile.

In the photo, Sonali, her son Ranveer and husband Goldie Behl are all smiles as they wish everyone a very happy and prosperous Diwali. From Priyanka Chopra to Anupam Kher, everyone keeps visiting her in New York and all her fans across the globe are wishing for her speedy recovery.

