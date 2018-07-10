Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, who recently shared that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer, is currently undergoing treatment in New York, US, for quite some time now. Soon after she shared the unfortunate news with her fans and friends, the actress started receiving wishes from all over the world. Her fans, her friends and the entire Bollywood town started pouring in wishes for the actress and are wishing for her speedy recovery. In a long post that she shared on her Instagram and Twitter handle, Sonali Bendre said that life is very unpredictable.
She also revealed that her cancer has metastised but she won’t give up and keep fighting. She said that she wants to be optimistic as she has the full support of her family and her close ones.
In a recent post on Instagram, Sonali, in a long post thanked everyone who wished her a speedy recovery and also thanked them for sharing their stories with her which has helped her and made her stronger to fight her battle with cancer.
In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, “We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome.” The outpouring of love I’ve received in the last few days has been so overwhelming… and I’m especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I’m not alone. Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I’m taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I’m trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook… literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine – it’s my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process… I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you’re going through. 🤞🌞
She wrote that we never know how strong we are until being strong is the only option left. She said that she is overwhelmed with all the support and love she has been receiving. She thanked her fans and friends for letting her know that she is not alone.
Sonali posted an adorable picture of herself in which she has chopped her hair and looking at her post, many cancer patients who are fighting the tough battle will get a lot of courage and inspiration from Sonali’s spirit and strength to fight the disease. Sonali said that she only wants to be positive right now while she fights this battle with cancer.
Sonali has featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Hum Sath Sath Hain, Sarfarosh, Major Sahab, among many others.