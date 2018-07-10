In a recent post on Instagram, Sonali, in a long post thanked everyone who wished her a speedy recovery and also thanked them for sharing their stories with her which has helped her and made her stronger to fight her battle with cancer. Sonali has featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Hum Sath Sath Hain, Sarfarosh, Major Sahab, among many others.

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, who recently shared that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer, is currently undergoing treatment in New York, US, for quite some time now. Soon after she shared the unfortunate news with her fans and friends, the actress started receiving wishes from all over the world. Her fans, her friends and the entire Bollywood town started pouring in wishes for the actress and are wishing for her speedy recovery. In a long post that she shared on her Instagram and Twitter handle, Sonali Bendre said that life is very unpredictable.

She also revealed that her cancer has metastised but she won’t give up and keep fighting. She said that she wants to be optimistic as she has the full support of her family and her close ones.

In a recent post on Instagram, Sonali, in a long post thanked everyone who wished her a speedy recovery and also thanked them for sharing their stories with her which has helped her and made her stronger to fight her battle with cancer.

She wrote that we never know how strong we are until being strong is the only option left. She said that she is overwhelmed with all the support and love she has been receiving. She thanked her fans and friends for letting her know that she is not alone.

Sonali posted an adorable picture of herself in which she has chopped her hair and looking at her post, many cancer patients who are fighting the tough battle will get a lot of courage and inspiration from Sonali’s spirit and strength to fight the disease. Sonali said that she only wants to be positive right now while she fights this battle with cancer.

