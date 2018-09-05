Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, who is currently in New York, the US where she is undergoing treatment for cancer, shared a heartfelt and inspiring note on her Instagram account in which she spoke about the fact how everyone likes looking good.

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, who is currently in New York, the US where she is undergoing treatment for cancer, shared a heartfelt and inspiring note on her Instagram account in which she spoke about the fact how everyone likes looking good. She also spoke about that how the way we look has profound a psychological impact on us. Sonali, who chopped off her hair post her treatment for cancer, wrote that it is very important for everyone to do what makes them happy and no matter if they are wearing a wig, a nice lipstick and classy high heels, one should just be happy.

She also wrote that no one can tell you what is wrong for you or what is right for you. Sonali also revealed that when she was trying out different wigs she wanted to figure out whether she is vain for wanting to look good and that is when she realised that she just wants to look good for herself and nobody else.

Her post will surely be an inspiration to many who are battling with cancer and are true fighters. Sonali Bendre shocked everyone when she revealed that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized but she has been fighting with cancer like a brave heart.

