Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre who was recently diagnosed with cancer has shared a bold picture on her Instagram handle telling her fans that she might be going through the toughest time of her life but she is still not ready to give up the little things that give her happiness at this point of time in her life. In the latest photo shared by Sonali Bendre, she can be seen with a book and a brave smile on her face.

Sonali Bendre shared the picture saying that it was read a book day and she was celebrating it with a book. In the Instagram post, Sonali Bendre can be seen holding a book titled, A Gentleman In Moscow.

Describing her latest book, Sonali Bendre said that the book is a historical fiction set in Russia. She further added that the premise of the book seemed interesting to her and she can’t wait to start reading it.

Reports suggest that the previous book club meeting was attended by a few of her close friends like Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi. She had later shared a photograph and thanked her friends for celebrating friendship day with her.

In July, the Bollywood actress had come out in open and told her fans that she had been diagnosed with cancer. She added that her family and close friends have been rallying around her giving her all the support she needs at this time.

Sonali Bendre is reportedly being treated in New York where she is being joined by her husband Goldie Bahl.

