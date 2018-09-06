Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre who was recently diagnosed with cancer has shared a bold picture on her Instagram handle telling her fans that she might be going through the toughest time of her life but she is still not ready to give up the little things that give her happiness at this point of time in her life. In the latest photo shared by Sonali Bendre, she can be seen with a book and a brave smile on her face.

Sonali Bendre shared the picture saying that it was read a book day and she was celebrating it with a book. In the Instagram post, Sonali Bendre can be seen holding a book titled, A Gentleman In Moscow.

Describing her latest book, Sonali Bendre said that the book is a historical fiction set in Russia. She further added that the premise of the book seemed interesting to her and she can’t wait to start reading it.

Reports suggest that the previous book club meeting was attended by a few of her close friends like Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi. She had later shared a photograph and thanked her friends for celebrating friendship day with her.

"Vanity is my favourite sin." – Al Pacino Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony 😋), but who doesn't like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us… A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It's important to do what makes you happy, even if it's something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels…. All that white noise doesn't make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what's right or wrong for you. When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt… "Am I vain for wanting to look good?" As part of the entertainment industry, you're always expected to look good… Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you. So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime 🙏🌞 Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look.

In July, the Bollywood actress had come out in open and told her fans that she had been diagnosed with cancer. She added that her family and close friends have been rallying around her giving her all the support she needs at this time.

Sonali Bendre is reportedly being treated in New York where she is being joined by her husband Goldie Bahl.

This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime… basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture… You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! 😜#BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan

In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, “We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome.” The outpouring of love I’ve received in the last few days has been so overwhelming… and I’m especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I’m not alone. Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I’m taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I’m trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook… literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine – it’s my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process… I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you’re going through. 🤞🌞 Thank you @tomoarakawa for making this a chic transition from long to short!

