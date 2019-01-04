Sonali Raut hot photos: Former Bigg Boss 8 contestant Sonali Raut is up with a sexy and uber-hot surprise for her fan following. The stunning lady who rose the temperature high with her sexy performance in The Xpose, made her television debut with Comedy Nights with Kapil in 2014. Take a look at the sexy photos of Sonali Raut on Instagram.

Sonali Raut hot sexy photos: The stunning Sonali Raut who made her Bollywood debut with The Xpose is not only a familiar personality in the industry but is also popular on social media. The hot and sexy diva Sonali Ranaut who was in limelight for all the wrong reason after entering Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss 8. Apart from that, she also appeared in shows like Comedy Nights With Kapil, Killer Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah and Comedy Classes. Sonali Ranaut’s bold avatar in films like Great Grand Masti starring Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Bose, Mishti, Shraddha Dad and Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu, Suyyash Rai starrer Aadat made her the popular sexy diva in the industry and on the internet.

Well, treating her over 991.8k fans on social media with her sultry photos, Sonali Raut shared her recent candid picture. Decked in a hot gipsy women avatar with western touch in a black attire which was complimented with golden jewellery, Sonali Raut simply turned the temperature high. From her sexy curves to on the point look, Raut really didn’t miss any opportunity for her fans to ask for more pictures.

Take a look at the series of sensuous photos shared by Sonali Raut on her Instagram account:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More