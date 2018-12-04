Former Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Raut is bold and beautiful, and she knows it. She's hasn't been in the headlines lately but her new Instagram post has set social media on fire. She's known for her bold pictures and going by her fans' response she is quite a sight in her pictures. See photos inside

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Raut is bold and beautiful, and she knows it. She’s hasn’t been in the headlines lately but her new Instagram post has set social media on fire. She’s known for her bold pictures and going by her fans’ response she is quite a sight in her pictures. Raut is quite active on social media platforms keeping her fans in the loop and giving them a treat through her photos every now and then. Talking about her latest Instagram photo, the diva is a sight for sore eyes. She flaunts her sexy curves and is quite bold about it in her photo captions as well.

Donning a yellow body-con dress, the diva has set the temperature soaring in her new post. Looking at the picture, it’s clear she’s flaunting her gym body. Raut even captioned the picture, ” Keep your spirit high, Your booty tight and Your goals in sight.” Earlier, she posted her picture in black lingerie in a pose that was full of grace and class.

In June this year, she was in the middle of a controvery after she wore a golden crop-top teamed up with a skirt, exposing her midriff to Baba Siddique’s Iftar party. She was trolled brutally, however she stuck to her choice and finally got her way with her boldness.

On the work front, Sonali Raut has become a famous model after she couldn’t struck the chords right in Bollywood. She made it to the silver screen through “The Expose” and “Great Grand Masti” but, Bollywood, it seems isn’t the field for her.

Here are some of her best photos available on her Instagram account:

