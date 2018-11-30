Sonali Raut photos: Sonali Raut is bold and beautiful and she is well aware of the fact too. The model-cum-actor is known for her uber-hot looks and flawless beauty. She is highly active on Instagram, the photo and sharing platforms. The diva loves sharing her candids and stills from photo shoots with fans and what better platform she can opt for other than Instagram.

Donning a black lingerie, the diva is striking the pose with utmost grace and class. Looking at the picture, we can only comprehend that Sonali knows her strengths and she has presented them in the photos remarkably. It has not been long since the actor has posted the photo on Instagram and it has already garnered over thousands of hearts. Besides this, fans are pouring in wishes and compliments to the lady in the comment section of the photo. Before adding further to her beauty, take a look at the photo that has gone viral on Instagram:

Isn’t she looking drop-dead gorgeous? Sonali made a prominent face after she made it to Bigg Boss 8. Before this, Sonali Raut also tried her luck in the Bollywood where she appeared in the movies like “The Expose” and “Great Grand Masti”. However, the things just didn’t fall on the place for the actor. But she is now a successful model and here are some of her best photos available on her Instagram account:

