Sonam Bajwa Birthday: Rs 8,500 First Pay, Air Hostess Job And Bollywood Rejections — How She Became Punjabi Cinema’s Leading Lady

Sonam Bajwa Birthday: Sonam Bajwa, one of the most recognizable faces of Punjabi films now, was working as an air hostess at the time when she was struggling to break into the entertainment industry. In fact, her first modelling gig earned her merely Rs 8,500. Now she is one of the big Punjabi stars, earning top billing in films and making it big even in Bollywood.

On her 37th birthday, what makes her journey interesting is not her rapid success, but rather her slow one. From leaving a secure job and participating in a beauty pageant to battling the Bollywood industry which, according to her, wouldn’t even allow her to audition, there have been several twists along the way.

Before Films, Sonam Bajwa Worked As An Air Hostess

Sonam was born on August 16, 1989. She graduated from Delhi and later took up employment as an air hostess. However, acting was not immediately what she did next. Sonam was interested in modelling, which led her to explore a different avenue. She appeared in Femina Miss India 2012, and thereby took the first steps toward joining the world of entertainment.

The beginnings of Sonam’s career as a model had nothing to do with the fame and stardom she enjoys today. As per the reports, Sonam’s salary as a model for the first time was Rs 8,500. Though it was not much money, it laid the foundation of a career which was to take a turn towards Punjabi films unexpectedly.

Sonam Bajwa Found Her Breakthrough In Punjabi Cinema

Sonam started her acting career with Best of Luck, a Punjabi movie released in 2013, starring along with Gippy Grewal. It was the subsequent movies that made her more than just a model who became an actress. Projects such as Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji 2, Nikka Zaildar, Manje Bistre, Carry On Jatta 2, Guddiyan Patole, Ardab Mutiyaran and Honsla Rakh were some of the films that made Sonam one of the most successful actresses in Punjabi films.

In the film Guddiyan Patole, Sonam was rumored to be the highest paid actor in the movie, earning more than her male co-stars. She talked about unequal salaries based on gender by saying that payment should depend upon how skilled the artists are and not their gender. Sonam had managed to make herself such a prominent name in Punjabi cinema after several years of efforts.

But Bollywood Wasn’t As Easy For Sonam Bajwa

Success in Punjab did not mean automatic success in Hindi cinema either. Sonam has spoken openly about the period in her career. As she explained during her conversation with The Times Of India, Hindi cinema directors would mostly recognize her for her looks, rather than the acting experience she had gained through Punjabi films.

Sonam said this perception was so ingrained among filmmakers that she would never get the chance to show them differently. “There would be times when filmmakers wouldn’t even consider auditioning me because they thought I may not be suitable for performance-based roles,” she explained.

This created an odd predicament for someone who was already working with some of the biggest Punjabi productions in the country. Although Sonam was a star within the Punjabi film industry, she had to fight to prove herself again as an actress in Hindi films.

Sonam Bajwa Waited Years For The Right Bollywood Opportunity

Instead of settling for any random Hindi movie, Sonam says she wanted to wait for a movie in which she would get a chance to act. According to her, there were many chances, but all these chances made her believe that people considered her as a glamorous face for the movies.

However, what she really wanted was a character which made her act and hence, the phase of Bollywood took time to come with movies such as Housefull 5, Baaghi 4, and also with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in which she got a performing character. Thus, the Hindi movie phase came late in her career after more than a decade in regional movies.

From Rs 8,500 To Punjabi Cinema’s Leading Lady

The most intriguing thing about Sonam Bajwa’s story is that the lady who got her first modelling assignment for just Rs 8,500, went on to earn more money than the male co-stars of one of her Punjabi films. The lady who claims that Bollywood directors never gave her the opportunity to be considered for acting roles was already a big name in some other industry.

Perhaps that’s the reason why Sonam’s journey is such an interesting story. She did not have to rely on Bollywood to prove herself first as a successful actress. The job of a successful Punjabi actress was something that she accomplished on her own. The Hindi films were just a different chapter in her long and successful career as an actor. At the age of 37, Sonam’s journey from an airhostess to becoming a successful actress is quite a success story to come out of the industry.

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