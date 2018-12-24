Sonam Bajwa hot photos: Punjabi sensation Sonam Bajwa keeps herself well updated on social media and never misses a chance of surprising her fans with her upgrades. In her recent upload, the diva is looking ravishing posing well for the camera in a casual white top, which is suiting her well from every angle.

Sonam Bajwa hot photos: Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa is best known for her sizzling expressions, hot photos and sensual videos. Her recent upload on Instagram has created a buzz and has garnered a massive number of likes and comments in just a few hours. In the photos, Sonam is looking alluring dressed in a casual white printed top and is posing well for the camera, flaunting her watch. The actor looks fiercely hot carrying no makeup look. The Internet sensation has about 2.6 million followers on Instagram and never misses a chance of entertaining her fans well on social media.

The hottie commenced with her career in 2013 with her debut movie–Best of luck and later got a lead female role in Punjabi movie–Punjab 1984, which was a commercial success. By occupation, the diva was an air hostess but later she pursued her passion in acting field and became an actor. The diva is best known for her outstanding roles in Tamil and Punjabi movies. She has acted in various movies like–Sardaar Ji 2, Kappal, Nikka Zaildar 2, Carry on Jatta 2 and many more. Currently, the diva is busy with the schedule of her upcoming movie–Muklawa. It is not the first time when the diva has astonished her fans with her desi looks, her timeline is a proof that the diva keeps her fans well updated with her professional and personal upgrades.

