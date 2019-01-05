Sonam Bajwa photos: Sonam Bajwa is counted amongst the most hardworking actors of the industry. The actor works phenomenally and impresses her fans with her different characters on screen. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her photos posing with an adorable smile.

Sonam Bajwa photos: Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa misses no chance of astonishing her fans with her hot and sexy updates. The sensation keeps updating herself well on social media and is best known for her sexy photos, stylish attires and sensual looks which kills Internet usually. The diva has about 2.6 million followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram and continues to be her fans favourite with her professional and personal updates. In her recent uploads, the diva is looking adorable with an innocent smile and is posing well with headphones.

Her sparkling eyes and no make look makes the diva stand out in the crowd. The actor is active in both Punjabi and Tamil cinemas and also took part in Femina Miss India contest in the year 2012. She did her Punjabi debut with the movie–Best of Luck in the year 2013. Post to it, she has appeared in various hit movies and shared screens with big stars like–Amy Virk, Parmish Verma, Gippy Grewal and Diljit Dosanjh. In very less time, the actor has worked phenomenally and flourished herself well on screens. Her fans leave no chance of showering their love on the lovely actor and supports her in the form of various likes and shares on social media.

