Known to raise temperatures with her uber-hot photoshoots, Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa has shared her latest photo on Instagram. In her latest photo, Sonam is giving her competitors a tough run for their money with her no-makeup look. Donning a casual attire, Sonam's sun-kissed look is melting hearts and making the fans go gaga over her. Check it out.

With her sexy avatar and on-screen charm, Sonam Bajwa has emerged as one of the most sought-after and bankable actors of the Punjabi film industry. Known to rule cinema screens as well as social media, the diva knows how to sway her fans and keeps treating them with her hot and sultry photos. To drive away the mid-week blues, Sonam Bajwa recently took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos that are racing hearts.

In the photo shared by the Muklawa actor, she can be seen flaunting a no-makeup sunkissed look. Donning a white bralet paired with matching joggers, Sonam can be seen accentuating her look with beachy wave hairdo. As she looks away from the camera lens, the diva is driving fans crazy with her subtle yet glamorous seductive avatar. Needless to say, Sonam looks too hot to handle in the photo.

Telling her fans to take care of their heart, Sonam’s uber-hot look is setting the Internet on fire. Garnering over 2 lakh likes, the photos are receiving a lot of love from fans and followers on social media. As the photo continues to go viral on social media, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with appreciative comments.

On the work front, Sonam Bajwa will be seen in the upcoming film Muklawa that will hit the screens next year. In the film, the diva will be seen sharing the screen space with Qismat singer Ammy Virk, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol and BN Sharma.

