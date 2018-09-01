Punjabi actor and Femina Miss India contestant Sonam Bajwa is deeply melting many hearts by posting innumerable pictures on her official Instagram handle. The actor is immensely active on social media, due to which she has some 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

She also participated in the Femina Miss India contest in 2012 and is also known for her participation in Tamil Cinema

Punjabi film Punjab 1984 actor Sonam Bajwa posted a gorgeous picture on her official Instagram handle on Saturday, September 1, in which she is seen wearing a body-fitted black top and short denim blue skirt.

The actor is quite active on social media, especially Instagram and posts too often. Besides that, just like Hina Khan, is fond of posting her workout videos on Instagram, which do give some fitness goals. Her toned body and beautiful skin look magical, and so that she presumably thanks to her sweating (gym) sessions.

Sonam was born in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. After completing her schooling from Jaycees Public School, Rudrapur, she became an air hostess and pursued a career in acting. Her other films include Takadum, Muklawa, Super Singh, Manje Bistre.

The hottie has 2.4 million followers on Instagram, all the credit goes to her classic choice of clothes, which are though basic but sexy. Recently, the hottie posted innumerable pictures in the most basic outfits.

