Sonam Bajwa photos: Punjabi sensation Sonam Bajwa is the current heart and soul of the Punjabi film industry. The stunning lady who looks uber hot in whatever she wears, recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot and sizzling photo. The gorgeous diva never misses a golden opportunity to make her fans go gaga with her sexy photos and alluring videos. Well, this is not the first time that she is making us go crazy with those killer looks, our one and only Sapna Bajwa is quite active on social media.

Setting the internet on fire with that toned body and mesmerising expression, Sonam Bajwa chose to share her hot photo in Calvin Klein sports bra while she pulls over her track pants. Seems like the lady as gearing up to hit the gym in a hot avatar just like our Bollywood divas. “Don’t dream of it, Train for it,” wrote the gorgeous diva of Pollywood who is currently enjoying her shooting days with our heartthrob and Qismat actor Ammy Virk for the next Punjabi movie project, Muklawa.

Talking about her projects, Sonam Bajwa will be seen entertaining her huge fan following with Muklawa. Helmed by Simerjit Singh, the romantic comedy film is bankrolled by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu. Made under the banners of White Hill Studios, Muklawa will hit the theatres on May 3, 2019. Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol and BN Sharma starrer is set against the backdrop of pre-partitioned Punjab.

Take a look at the hot and sexy photos of Sonam Bajwa:

